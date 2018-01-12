23-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision involving a tractor-trailer.
Police said Aldo Ponce, 23, was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw. The tractor-trailer was turning onto Vaughn Road. Ponce crashed into the truck, police said.
"He was going to work," said Jesus Ponce, the motorcyclist's father.
Ponce told Channel 2's Chris Jose his son worked at La Parilla Mexican Restaurant in Acworth. Aldo Ponce graduated from North Cobb High School.
"He was a good kid. He was always smiling and playing with his brothers."
Police said the crash remains under investigation. A spokesman said it's not clear yet who's at fault or if Aldo failed to yield.
The truck driver, Alexis Arias, was not hurt.
"Customers loved him and his co-workers loved him," said Aldo Ponce's co-worker Kevin Seymour. "People knew him as a jokester. He was always joking around. I'm going to miss his smile."
Ponce's funeral is scheduled for Sunday in Marietta.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.
