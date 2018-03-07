0 23 members of one of state's most dangerous gangs arrested, investigators say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Federal, state and local authorities say a crime crackdown led to the arrests of nearly two dozen members of one of the state's most dangerous gangs.

In a joint news conference at the Cobb County Police Department, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 23 members of the Ghost Face Gangsters were charged Tuesday for drug trafficking.

"Some of them are in prison, some of them are in jail," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Hoffer.

A 21-count indictment was unsealed Tuesday morning, authorities said.

"We will continue to attack these criminal enterprises that drive violence and fear throughout our state," said U.S. Attorney BJay Pak. "We're fully committed on prosecuting their members and dismantle their ability to commit crimes."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said three original pillars of the dangerous prison gang were also charged.

The gang members are known for murder, attempted murders, kidnapping and severe beatings, said authorities.

“The Ghostface Gangsters gang is very violent and their members will not hesitate to shoot at anyone,” Pak said.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier revealed drones are dropping off cellphones to gang members incarcerated at state prisons.

"We've had drones breaching our perimeter and dropping contraband packages off in different locations in the facility," said Dozier. "The biggest issue we've been fighting lately is drones."

There are more than 5,000 Ghost Face Gangsters in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, officials said.

