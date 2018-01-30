0 2 daredevils charged after police spot them jumping from cell tower

ACWORTH, Ga. - A man was wearing a camera when he parachuted off a local cellphone tower. Police say they arrested that jumper and a second one as well.

The jumper took a plunge off the tower on Baker Road in Acworth last week. It's over 300 feet high -- one of the taller ones around.

It just so happened that a couple of officers were in the area on regular patrol and saw what happened.

“They noticed to their disbelief two people parachuting from a nearby cell tower," Capt. Mark Cheatham, of the Acworth Police Department, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Police identified the two daredevil tower jumpers as Brian Sims, of Savannah, and Steven Ahlquist, of Lilburn.

Sims was the first to touch down. His celebration of their successful stunt went sour as the cops pulled up.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hundreds of pounds of crystal meth, drugs found in metro Atlanta apartment

Man files $75K lawsuit after being forced to decapitate family dog

Firefighter killed in crash on the way home from church "One of the parachuters told our officers it was the best feeling in the world followed (by) the worst feeling in the world, to see the patrol officers approaching them as they landed," Cheatham said. Police told Regan that the jump was risky, not just because (of) the relatively low height, but because the tower's close proximity to busy roads, including Interstate 75. “We're lucky no one got injured,” Cheatham said. “Cell towers are there for a reason, and they're not to jump off." The two men recorded their stunt on a GoPro camera, perhaps to boast about on social media. Jamal Brown said it's not worth the risk, no matter how many likes or views you get online. “I don’t ever want to jump out or off of anything, unless it's necessary,” Brown said. The men were charged with criminal trespass, which is a misdemeanor, but can carry a $1,000 fine.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.