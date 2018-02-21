0 Cobb County police search for driver who hit little boy in crosswalk

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Jason Ford stood outside the hospital where his 6-year-old son, Jack, is recovering from surgery after being hit by a car.

Although Jack is in good spirits, he is in a lot of pain.

“We’ll probably get out tomorrow. I’m guessing not until they can get his pain management figured out,” Ford said.

On Sunday, police say the driver of a blue Chevrolet Impala passed stopped traffic on the wrong side of Burnt Hickory Road, hit Jack in the crosswalk, with his brother and father a few feet away, and crashed into a parked car.

“What I remember is the screeching of tires. It happened so quickly,” Ford said. “I could not understand why I was hearing tire screeches.”

"I just lost his (Jack’s) mom this summer. I can’t believe this is happening again.”

Ford said he was only focused on his son and he did not see the driver run away. Jack was unconscious for a few seconds.

“His eyes did roll back in his head, but they were still open,” Ford said. “Instantly, I felt better when our eyes locked and he said, 'Oh my leg!'”

Ford said his son will recover physically, but he won’t rest until the driver is caught.

“You’re young. You made a big mistake. Do what’s right,” Ford said, referring to the hit-and-run driver. “Help yourself out in the long run. Turn yourself in. Let’s get this all cleared up.”

Three passengers in the driver’s car stayed at the scene. Police arrested one for a probation violation. Ford said when his son leaves the hospital, he will probably need physical therapy.

for information on how you can help with Jack's medical bills.

