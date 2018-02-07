Clogged storm drains cause metro roads to flood

ATLANTA - A line of storms and heavy rain dumped more than an inch of rain in parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Wednesday.
The sudden rain caused some local roads to flood because the storm drains couldn’t handle the excess water.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr posted video of flooding on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta.
The line of storms caused damage in parts of Haralson and Carroll counties. Trees came down on some apartments in Bremen.
High water along Peachtree in front of @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UIyVt0tjxo— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) February 7, 2018
See clogged drains and flooding in #ATL? Tag us with the location @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AsWZYbapee— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) February 7, 2018
