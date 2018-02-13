Students protest fuel tax bill outside airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Students are marching against a proposed bill that Clayton County school officials say could dramatically impact their budget.
HB 821 is a proposed legislative decision that school officials say would prevent Clayton County from collecting taxes on aviation fuel purchased at and/or sold by the Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.
The passing of the bill would remove nearly $20 million annually from Clayton County, as well as CCPS budgets, the county said.
Channel 2’s Craig Lucie was at the airport Tuesday where dozens of students showed up to support their schools.
We’ll have the students’ message to lawmakers on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
TRENDING STORIES:
They held signs that read, "Don’t steal 18 million from our students."
Governor Nathan Deal supports the bill because he said it would make more routes cheaper for airlines and create more non-stop international flights.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}