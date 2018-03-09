State agents raid car dealerships accused of printing fake dealer tags

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - State agents hit three separate car dealerships in Clayton County Friday. They are suspected of printing fake dealer tags.
Channel 2’s Jim Strickland went along with state agents as they showed up with search warrants and questions.
Three teams swooped in simultaneously, temporarily closing the dealerships while they pulled out evidence and searched for stolen cars.
Agents suspect the dealerships have been churning out temporary tags illegally.
