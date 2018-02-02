Police honor Channel 2 photographer who helped find missing baby

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County police department is holding an awards ceremony to honor its Outstanding Service Awards recipients, including a Channel 2 Action News photographer.
Police say Channel 2's Brian Ferguson was instrumental in the case of a missing baby who was found on the side of the road.
The baby and her 4-year-old sister were taken when her mother's car was stolen from a gas station in January.
Ferguson spotted something on the side of the road on his way to cover the story and led police to where the baby had been dumped.
