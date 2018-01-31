MISSING: 57-year-old man with traumatic brain injury

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 57-year-old man.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, a Mattie’s Call was issued for Anthony Burton Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Burton was last seen Monday around 3:30 p.m. leaving his mother’s house in the 1300 block of Shoreham Drive in College Park.
According to police, Burton told his family that he was going to pick something up from a home on Pine Drive. He has not been seen or heard from since then.
Burton’s family said they’re concerned because he’s not a Georgia resident and unfamiliar with the area.
Burton is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Burton was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, diabetes and anxiety depression. According to family, he’s been known to abuse drugs and has an issue respecting authority.
Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or call 911.
