    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was last seen leaving the Clayton County Courthouse on Monday.

    According to police, Chanla Nichole Meas left the courthouse around 7:30 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since.

    Meas is described as an Asian female who is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that Meas has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and psychosis, and she’s without her medicine.

    She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and is believed to be on foot, police said.

    Anyone with information on Meas’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 770-477-3641 or 911.

