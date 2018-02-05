CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fight against bullying is always ongoing. And one metro Atlanta school is trying to do its part to fight back.
Clayton County Public Schools took it upon themselves by crating “Bullies No!” -- an anti-bullying music video.
The video -- which features Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley, CCPS Police Chief Thomas Trawick and Principal Sharra Cunningham -- was filmed at Mundy’s Mill Middle School.
The video also features other school administrators, teachers and students.
School officials say the goal of the video was simple: to spread awareness and end bullying.
