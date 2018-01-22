Lottery ticket worth $1.2M sold in metro Atlanta

A Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth more than $1.2 million from the Jan. 20 drawing was sold in Clayton County.
According to officials with the Georgia Lottery, the QuikTrip on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro sold the winning ticket.
The ticket matched all five winning numbers: 1-22-30-35-37.
The winner claimed the prize Monday at Georgia Lottery headquarters.
