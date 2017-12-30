Group caught on camera stealing high-end cars from dealership

0

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for a group of thieves behind a high-priced heist.

Surveillance video that shows a half-dozen young men stealing Mercedes’ and Bentleys’ from a local dealership.

The thieves got into the Clayton County dealership by cutting through a gate on Sunday. And by the time they came back out, they had pulled off quite the heist.

The next day the general manager of Atlanta Fine Cars in Jonesboro, who does not want us to use his last name, watched the surveillance video in stunned disbelief.

“I didn’t get that mad but it hurts, right on Christmas Eve you know?” Sammy said.

The video first shows the thieves cutting through the dealership’s gate. Then around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they returned.

Multiple cameras caught what appears to be six thieves from every angle browsing and seemingly doing some last-minute Christmas shopping for luxury cars only.

Dealership theft in Clayton County WSB-TV “They knew what kind of car we have in here because they were looking for certain cars,” Sammy said.

The thieves eventually chose a Mercedes, a BMW, a Cadillac, and two Bentleys.

“It was kind of painful, but when you’re running a business like this you have to accept everything you know?” Sammy said.

When dealership staffed returned to work after the holiday, they were able to help police find all five luxury cars with the use of GPS tracking devices.

Clayton County police said two of them were all the way in DeKalb County, and several of them have significant damage.



Police said this is an active investigation, but so far no arrests.

