0 Channel 2 gets help for people looking to find loved ones' graves

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who lost her brother eight years ago says she now has a better idea of where to find him thanks to Channel 2 Action News.

Phyllis Guthrie told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson that her younger brother, Vincent Howard, died in 2010 due to complications from diabetes.

Her family did not have money to pay for a funeral, so the county buried him for free in the Clayton County memorial garden.

TRENDING STORIES:

The garden is a cemetery maintained by prisoners. Even though the burial was free, Guthrie was not able to mark the grave at her brother's funeral. She says when she went back to visit his grave site, she couldn't find him.

"My brother was a good person," said Guthrie. "He lived by himself, loved to watch football. He loved Georgia Tech."

When Vincent passed away, he had no insurance.

"He was diabetic," Guthrie said. "And had some complications from that, and passed away due to those complications."

Guthrie contacted the county, who then buried him for free in the Clayton County memorial garden.

The cemetery is behind the Clayton County Prison and is maintained by inmates.

"I got to see my brother in an open casket and stuff before they lowered him in the ground," she said.

A ground that now, she says, leaves no physical indication of where her brother was laid. Nothing more than sticks mark many of the graves.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the markers are up to the family.

The county COO sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

"We have a way of identifying the graves at the corrections department, unfortunately if a family goes to the grave site they wouldn't know to reach out to refuse control. We're in the process of developing signage at the location so that family members would know who to reach out to."

Refuse control is the entity that maintains a grid with the plot coordinates for the cemetery.

Before this story aired on Channel 2 Action News and on WSBTV.com, the county had already posted a sign with the number to refuse control at the cemetery entrance.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.