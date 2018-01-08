  • At least 1 dead in I-75 crash in Clayton County

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are working a deadly multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

    The 4-car crash happened on Interstate 75 near Mt. Zion Boulevard around 8 a.m.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for traffic alerts]

    According to police, one person is dead and another was critically injured. 

    We're working to learn more details of the crash on Channel 2 Action News. 

    All northbound lanes have been shut down due to the investigation. There is no ETA on reopening. 

    Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said drivers can use Interstate 675 as an alternate. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories