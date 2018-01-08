At least 1 dead in I-75 crash in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are working a deadly multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning.
The 4-car crash happened on Interstate 75 near Mt. Zion Boulevard around 8 a.m.
According to police, one person is dead and another was critically injured.
We're working to learn more details of the crash on Channel 2 Action News.
All northbound lanes have been shut down due to the investigation. There is no ETA on reopening.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said drivers can use Interstate 675 as an alternate.
I-75 NB just before exit 233 Clayton County PD is working a multiple vehicle accident (4 cars). Injuries include 1 fatality and 1 critically injured with an unknown status. All northbound lanes have been shutdown. No ETA of reopening at this time.— Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) January 8, 2018
TRAFFIC RED ALERT: I-75/nb is shutdown north of Mt. Zion Blvd. (exit 231.) Use I-675 as an alternate. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/EUqwxBLDRB— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 8, 2018
