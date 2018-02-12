CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man.
According to police, Roscoe Wilcox left his home in the 1200 block of Creek Bark Court in Riverdale around 8 a.m. Sunday. He was going to church, but has not been seen or heard from since.
Wilcox is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Wilcox has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and it was reported that he hasn’t taken his medicine in more than a month.
Wilcox is thought to be a threat to others, but not to himself, according to police.
Anyone with information on Wilcox’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
