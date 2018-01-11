Women busted by narcotics squad for stealing prescription drugs from clinics

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with Cherkoee County narcotics squad have arrested two women for stealing prescriptions after an investigation that spanned months.
In the first case, the squad arrested Tiffany Martin, 30. Investigators believe the employee at WellStar Neurosurgery in Marietta and stole a prescription from one of her disabled patients.
In the other case, the squad arrested Shelby Scoville, 32, a technician for a Roswell veterinarian.
Authorities say it’s unclear whether the women intended to sell the drugs or use them.
