Police search for man wanted in violent attempted carjacking

    By: Justin Wilfon

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man accused of trying to carjack people in Cherokee County.

    Surveillance pictures show the man running and pointing a gun.

    Investigators say he targeted people at an apartment complex in Woodstock.

    Police said he fired a shot and smashed out a window before the victims drove away.

    People there said they did not know about the attempted carjacking. 

    “I am stunned because I haven’t heard anything about it,” a resident said.

