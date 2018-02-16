Police search for man wanted in violent attempted carjacking

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man accused of trying to carjack people in Cherokee County.
Surveillance pictures show the man running and pointing a gun.
Investigators say he targeted people at an apartment complex in Woodstock.
Police said he fired a shot and smashed out a window before the victims drove away.
People there said they did not know about the attempted carjacking.
“I am stunned because I haven’t heard anything about it,” a resident said.
