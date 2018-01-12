  • Charges dropped against all but 1 of nearly 70 arrested at house party

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The district attorney has dropped charges for all but one person arrested at a house party in Bartow County.

    More than 70 people were arrested at a New Year's Eve party and charged after less than an ounce of marijuana and some cocaine were found.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes said Bartow County District Attorney Rosemary Greene will only pursue charges for one person at the party, who allegedly had a small amount of cocaine on him.

    Sixty four of the 65 people are now not facing any charges.

    The arrests caused controversy after photos of the arrested were posted on social media.

