Channel 2 brings you Bulldogs GameDay: "Live from Pasadena" Sunday at 7p!

Channel 2 WSB-TV will air “Bulldogs GameDay: Live from Pasadena” on Sunday, December 31st at 7 p.m.
Channel 2 Action News Sports Director Zach Klein hosts the one hour live special from Pasadena as the Georgia Bulldogs get ready to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Klein and reporters from Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution team up to bring viewers the scene and excitement in Pasadena, and the matchup between the Bulldogs and Sooners.
“This is the biggest Bulldogs game in nearly four decades,” said Zach Klein, “Tens of thousands of fans have traveled out west to soak in every moment. Georgia football, The Rose Bowl, and the College Football Playoff, it doesn't get any bigger or better.”
The live sportscast will bring Bulldog fans right into the action from the sights and sounds of the final preparations in Pasadena to expert analysis of the team and players. “This is an exciting time for our hometown team,” said Tim McVay, Vice President and General Manager for Channel 2. “We invite viewers to watch the comprehensive coverage as Georgia heads to the Rose Bowl,” added McVay.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}