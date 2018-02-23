Chance for widespread rain increases this weekend

ATLANTA - As temperatures rise to near-record highs on Friday, the weather pattern changes completely this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday but the best chance for widespread rain is Sunday.
“We are expecting 1 to 2 inches, and isolated two plus inches,” Walls said.
Some gusty wind is possible in the stronger storms Sunday.
Walls said the rain and storms could impact NASCAR events at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The rain is forecast to continue into Monday but will clear by the evening
Rain and a few strong storms are possible with a cold front on Sunday. This cold front will bring an end to our record warmth.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) February 23, 2018
