  • Chance for widespread rain increases this weekend

    By: Katie Walls

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - As temperatures rise to near-record highs on Friday, the weather pattern changes completely this weekend.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday but the best chance for widespread rain is Sunday.

    “We are expecting 1 to 2 inches, and isolated two plus inches,” Walls said.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's weather app]

    Some gusty wind is possible in the stronger storms Sunday.

    Walls said the rain and storms could impact NASCAR events at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

    We'll show you the latest forecast data on the weekend weather, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    WHAT CAN VIEWERS ONLY GET ON TV?

    1. Updated hour-by-hour cloud forecast showing clouds partially clearing today

    2. Updated temperature outlook showing when more seasonable temperatures, lows in the 40s, arrive

    3. Pollen is now a problem – timeline for when rain could dampen allergens  

    The rain is forecast to continue into Monday but will clear by the evening

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories