CDC warning links kratom to salmonella outbreak across 20 states

ATLANTA - A warning about an outbreak of illness linked to Kratom, the controversial herbal supplement.
Kratom is touted as an opioid alternative that can ease pain and elevate your mood, but in this case, officials say it's made dozens of people very sick.
"We are taking this outbreak very seriously," said Dr. Laura Gieraltowksi.
A doctor for the Centers for Disease Control told Channel 2 Action News this is the first time they've seen salmonella in Kratom products.
