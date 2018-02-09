CDC says 10 more kids have died this week from flu-related illnesses

ATLANTA - Flu-related illnesses has killed 10 more children, bringing the toll to 63 kids nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
The CDC said 14,676 people have been hospitalized with influenza since the flu season began in October, double the number from all of last year and the highest ever recorded.
“We were hoping to have better news to share today, but unfortunately, it looks like this flu season continues to be particularly challenging," Dr. Ann Schuchat said. “Influenza activity is still on the rise overall."
CDC officials said most flu seasons last up to 20 weeks, and they expect to see increased flu activity for another several weeks.
