0 Cash, van stolen from Christian academy; Parents outraged

Newton County deputies are trying to track down the person who stole more than $1,000 and a 15-passenger van from a Christian academy.

Channel 2’s Craig Lucie went to Grace Christian Academy off I-20 in Covington, and the principal told him why he thinks this could be an inside job.

Students used the van to get to competitions and now the school is scrambling since they have a competition coming up.

Parents told Lucie they are sickened by this crime.

“It appalls me that somebody would do something so bad to a good school,” said Stefan Forren.

Lucie met Grace Christian Academy parents as the picked their children up from school Friday and learned more about a crime that unfolded in the parking lot and inside the main office.

“Some cash was stolen out of the office and a key to one of the vans,” said principal Tim Allen.

Allen believes the thief is familiar with the school because he says they left computers and iPads alone, and went straight to the cash drawer and keys to a van.

It’s a van that students use to win academic competitions on the road.

“To transport the students to PE classes, field trips, ministry opportunities and so forth,” said Allen.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time someone has targeted the school. Someone stole a trailer that students used for their luggage when they go to academic competitions.

Forren told Lucie that he had just worked on the van for the school.

“I just done the breaks on the vehicle so they had something reliable. They also had a catalytic converter stolen off the same truck,” he said.

Allen says of the $1,200 stolen, some of it came from students.

“Among that was $250 that students raised for missions oversees,” said Allen.

A deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office told Lucie that they couldn’t share much, but they assured him they’re actively working the case.

“How dare somebody go and hurt a school that is trying to help,” said parent Marie Lee.

The have a competition coming up in March. If you would like to help the school, you can reach them at: 770-385-7390.

