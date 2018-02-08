0 2 tornado touchdowns confirmed in Georgia during Wednesday's storms

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Cleanup is underway from a tornado that snapped trees and damaged buildings in Haralson County.

The National Weather Service determined that a weak tornado touched down in Haralson County on Wednesday. Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, they confirmed a second one had also touched down in Heard County on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton had live coverage of the Tornado Warnings in Carroll, Heard and Paulding counties on Wednesday morning.

Damage was reported in parts of Bremen in Haralson County.

Channel 2's Tom Regan was with the National Weather Service as they surveyed the damage Thursday.

“It wasn't on the ground consistently all the way,” said meteorologist Keith Stellman with the Weather Service.

The NWS said the small tornado spawned from severe thunderstorms that hopscotched along a half-mile path snapping trees and damaging buildings.

