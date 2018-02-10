  • Carjacking suspects fire at APD officers; 2 detained

    By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers were fired on during a carjacking, a spokesman said Saturday. Two suspects were detained.

    “None of our officers were injured,” spokesman Carlos Campos said in a statement.

    The vehicle was carjacked on Westmoreland Circle Northwest,  Campos said.

    Officers kept sight of the vehicle, which wrecked while trying to drive away, Campos said. One gun was recovered.

    APD officers did not fire any shots during the incident, according to Campos.

