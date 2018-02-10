Carjacking suspects fire at APD officers; 2 detained

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers were fired on during a carjacking, a spokesman said Saturday. Two suspects were detained.
“None of our officers were injured,” spokesman Carlos Campos said in a statement.
The vehicle was carjacked on Westmoreland Circle Northwest, Campos said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officer killed in line of duty was young father expecting 2nd child any day
- Teen contracts dangerous germ from puppy bought at Petland
- Isolated strong storms possible Saturday night
Officers kept sight of the vehicle, which wrecked while trying to drive away, Campos said. One gun was recovered.
APD officers did not fire any shots during the incident, according to Campos.
This article was written by Steve Burns with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}