California wildfire forces Georgia alumnus to evacuate

PASADENA, Ca. - The energy at the Rose Bowl is exactly what a Georgia couple needed after a tough few weeks.

"(I) actually bought the tickets to the Rose Bowl the day the fire started, before we knew the fire started," said Georgia alumnus Kim Hardcastle.

The Thomas fire started on Monday, Dec. 4th. On Tuesday, thick smoke from Ojai, California was hovering over the valley.

"Power went out, I woke up, and she looks out the window, 'Troy, oh my God, there's this huge fire.' I see it and the winds are just blowing. So hard,” Kim Hardcastle said.

The Hardcastles evacuated their Ventura County home.

"We were fairly certain our house was going to burn down," Kim Hardcastle said.

The fire is now 92-percent contained. Hundreds of homes were destroyed. The Hardcastles are one of the lucky ones.

They said they are thankful to firefighters and the trip to Pasadena, couldn't have come at a better time.

"While we were on the hotel, we really didn't do much for a week. But we were really worried that our Rose Bowl tickets were gonna get burned, if they got delivered to our house," Kim Hardcastle said.

The Hardcastles said they still travel back to Atlanta for work.

If Georgia wins, they just may go to the National Championship, too.



