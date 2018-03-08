  • Bundle up! Temperatures dip to freezing in some areas

    ATLANTA - Children will need to bundle up as they head to the bus stop Thursday morning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said a freeze warning is in effect for counties in the metro Atlanta area until 9 a.m.

    "Far north and northeast Georgia counties are not in the warning even though temperatures are freezing," Minton said. 

    Minton said Thursday will be breezy, with temperatures in the 40s. 

    By Friday afternoon, Minton said temperatures will warm back into the upper 50s, with mid-60s over the weekend.

    However, a system will spread showers toward the area Saturday evening, Showers and storms are likely Sunday.

