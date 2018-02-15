Bullets fly during shootout along busy north Fulton County road

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Alpharetta police say a wild shootout between two cars early Saturday left buildings peppered by bullets.
Police told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik an officer on patrol along Haynes Bridge Road heard shots and then saw two cars driving side-by-side in an apparent gun battle.
“You’re shooting at another vehicle, another moving vehicle, your intended target could be anybody at that point,” said Officer Jason Muenzer.
Muenzer told Petchenik another officer nearby spotted a car matching the description of one shooter and pulled it over.
Dash cam video shows driver Ali Muhammad exit the car at gunpoint.
“Do you have any weapons?” the officer asked Muhammad in the video.
“No sir, I promise you I don’t,” he said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man jumps out of woman's trunk as she's driving, steals car
- Slain police officer's widow gives birth to couple's 2nd child
- These are the changes the Trump administration wants to make to SNAP program
Muhammad told officers he heard the shots, but wasn’t involved.
“There’s no reason for anybody to be shooting at me,” he told the officer.
Police said they found marijuana on Muhammad and he was arrested for misdemeanor pot possession.
“As to if he’s a part of this incident, it’s still early on in the investigation,” said Muenzer.
The manager of Chronic Tacos, which just opened on North Point Parkway, told Petchenik he was surprised when police called to tell him a bullet had lodged in his building.
“I can only imagine what was going on. Just hope they got the guy and hope that doesn’t happen again obviously,” said John Hollis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}