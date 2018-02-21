Bond hearing scheduled for woman charged with 14 counts of arson

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A woman charged with setting her house on fire and damaging other homes in the neighborhood is due in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.
On Tuesday, fire investigators arrested and charged Adrienne Satterly, 41, with 14 counts of arson.
Satterly is accused of setting her house on fire, causing the flames to spread to 19 other houses in Paulding County.
Paulding County Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that Satterly was going through a divorce. They said she lost the home to her ex, and that's why she decided to torch it.
Neighbors told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi about how they ran out of their homes with almost nothing but their lives.
The hearing is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.
