Bold thieves targeting home surveillance systems, police say

ATLANTA - Police say bold burglars have been caught on camera ripping surveillance cameras down in multiple cases.

Vanessa Henson is haunted by what the footage her home surveillance system captured. She told Channel's Nefertiti Jaquez she's upset, because not only was her home burglarized but her sense of security was robbed too.

Video captured a thief looking up at the camera located in the back of her home, before ripping it down.

Henson said she stepped out for a quick errand while her husband was at the National Championship game.

She said she was only gone a few minutes before her husband called in a panic saying the alarm company alerted him that someone had just broken into their home through the back door.

He immediately checked his phone which is linked to the couple’s surveillance system and saw this the thief looking up at the camera, before ripping it down.

Seconds later, Atlanta police arrived and combed the property for evidence and fingerprints. The video shows the suspect was wearing gloves so no prints were found.

Channel 2 Action News has also learned the Hensons aren’t the only victims.

Two days earlier in the same neighborhood, police said the same person hit a home along Van Vleck Avenue. That time he was bold enough to break in the front after tearing off the doorbell camera.

