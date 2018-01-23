  • Bodycam footage shows Atlanta police rescuing dog stuck in apartment fire

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Dramatic bodycam footage shows Atlanta police rescue dog from fire at abandoned apartment.

    The fire happened at an abandoned apartment on Mayson Turner Road and Joseph E. Boone Blvd.

    The dog, who's been given the name "Smokey," has been placed for adoption.

    On its official Facebook page, the department wrote:

    We are so incredibly proud of the compassion and love our officers showed for this animal, thank you. We also thank the firefighters with Atlanta Fire Rescue and Grady’s emergency responders for helping save Smokey.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories