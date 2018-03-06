Body pulled from river believed to be 12 to 17 year old girl

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a body pulled out of the Yellow River over the weekend belongs to a girl between the ages of 12 and 17.
A fisherman found the body in the river on Saturday just south of Rocky Plains Road in Newton County.
"I come across things on the river time to time, but this is one of the strangest things I've come across,” Pat Campbell Jr. said.
He told Channel 2’s Tom Regan he was out fishing for white bass when he spotted something that made him turn his boat around.
Police say the body is possibly African American or bi-racial and has no identifying scars, marks or tattoos.
The Coroner’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are still working to determine the cause and manner of death.
