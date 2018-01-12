Charges dropped against all but 1 of nearly 70 arrested at house party

0

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The district attorney has dropped charges for all but one person arrested at a house party in Bartow County.

More than 70 people were arrested at a New Year's Eve party and charged after less than an ounce of marijuana and some cocaine were found.

Cartersville police said someone called and reported gunshots in the area, and while they were canvassing the neighborhood they smelled marijuana and called for backup.

Investigators said they found drugs inside the home, but when no one would claim them, police arrested everyone.

"What an incredible waste of resources to take almost 70 people into custody and process them for what could only reasonably have belonged to one or two people," legal analyst Esther Panitch said.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes said Bartow County District Attorney Rosemary Greene will only pursue charges for one person at the party, who allegedly had a small amount of cocaine on him.

Sixty four of the 65 people are no longer facing any charges.

The arrests caused controversy after photos of the arrested were posted on social media.

The people arrested ranged in age from 15 to 31. While all but one of them are now cleared, many said they are still left to deal with the damage that has been done.

The NAACP has asked for a review of the arrests.

