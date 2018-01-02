Back 2 School: Restart Dates 2018

ATLANTA - The following is a list of back to school restart dates for counties throughout metro Atlanta.
Tuesday, Jan. 2
- Chattooga County Schools
Wednesday, Jan. 3
- Bartow County
- Butts County
- Carroll County Schools
- City of Buford
- City of Calhoun
- City of Carrollton
- City of Commerce
- City of Decatur
- City of Gainesville
- City of Jefferson
- City of Rome
- Douglas County
- Fayette County
- Floyd County
- Hall County
- Jasper County
- Lamar County
- Lumpkin County
- Morgan County
- Newton County
- Oconee County Schools
- Pike County
- Towns County
- Union County
Thursday, Jan. 4
- City of Marietta
- Cobb County
- Coweta County
- Dawson County
- DeKalb County
- Gilmer County
- Greene County
- Griffin-Spalding Schools
- Gwinnett County
- Habersham County
- Jackson County
- Madison County
- Paulding County
- Putnam County
- Troup County
- Walton County
- White County
- Friday, Jan. 5
- Banks County
- Fannin County
- Gordon County
- Rabun County
- Thomaston-Upson Schools
Monday, Jan.8
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Barrow County
- Cherokee County
- City of Bremen
- Clayton County
- Forsyth County
- Fulton County
- Heard County
- Meriweather County
- Pickens County
Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Haralson County
- Henry County
- Polk County
