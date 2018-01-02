  • Back 2 School: Restart Dates 2018

    ATLANTA - The following is a list of back to school restart dates for counties throughout metro Atlanta. 

    Tuesday, Jan. 2

    • Chattooga County Schools

    Wednesday, Jan. 3

    • Bartow County
    • Butts County
    • Carroll County Schools
    • City of Buford
    • City of Calhoun
    • City of Carrollton
    • City of Commerce
    • City of Decatur
    • City of Gainesville
    • City of Jefferson
    • City of Rome
    • Douglas County
    • Fayette County
    • Floyd County
    • Hall County
    • Jasper County
    • Lamar County
    • Lumpkin County
    • Morgan County
    • Newton County
    • Oconee County Schools 
    • Pike County
    • Towns County
    • Union County

    Thursday, Jan. 4

    • City of Marietta
    • Cobb County
    • Coweta County
    • Dawson County
    • DeKalb County
    • Gilmer County
    • Greene County
    • Griffin-Spalding Schools
    • Gwinnett County
    • Habersham County
    • Jackson County
    • Madison County
    • Paulding County
    • Putnam County
    • Troup County
    • Walton County
    • White County
    • Friday, Jan. 5
    • Banks County
    • Fannin County
    • Gordon County
    • Rabun County
    • Thomaston-Upson Schools

    Monday, Jan.8

    • Atlanta Public Schools
    • Barrow County
    • Cherokee County
    • City of Bremen
    • Clayton County 
    • Forsyth County 
    • Fulton County
    • Heard County
    • Meriweather County
    • Pickens County

    Tuesday, Jan. 9

    • Haralson County
    • Henry County
    • Polk County

