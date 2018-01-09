Authorities searching for driver who killed 67-year-old man in hit-and-run

0

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of causing a deadly two-car crash on Highway 85 in Fayetteville Saturday morning.

The crash killed Steve Mitchell, 67, of Jonesboro, according to his family.

Authorities say that a driver in a black SUV, possibly a Mercedes, caused Mitchell and another driver to crash into each other near Fun Junction on Highway 85 at around 11 Saturday morning.

The SUV driver then drove away from the scene, deputies say.

"You don’t intend to go out there and hurt somebody," said Carolyn Mitchell, the victim's wife, "but once you hurt somebody, how is it that you don't care?"

Mitchell says her husband of nearly 30 years was just out to get something to eat when the crash happened. She says it's not too late for the accused driver to come forward for a chance at redemption.

"Show me you got a heart," she said, "and I can forgive you."

One of Mitchell's sons is conducting U.S. government work overseas and says he's unable to afford an emergency trip home to be with his family. For information on how to help the family, they have set up a GoFundMe page. You can visit it, here.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is asking witnesses to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.





