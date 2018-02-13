Authorities search for missing 14-year-old in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News Isaiah Robles disappeared around 5 p.m. Monday.
They say he was last seen near Hemlock Court off Davis Mill Road in Dallas.
Paulding County sheriff's officials said he left his house voluntarily after an argument with his father. They said he left with clothing and other personal items.
Sheriff's officials said they do not have information to believe he is in any danger.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- High school student killed in crash in Dawson County
- Sheriff explains what happened in shooting that killed Locust Grove officer
- DeKalb County teen dies from flu virus
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}