Attorney for man accused of killing officer pushes to keep cameras out of courtroom

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Two people accused of killing a police detective appeared in court Tuesday, but a judge postponed the case after the defense claimed Channel 2 Action News' coverage of a death penalty case would be unfair.

In September, police say, Seth Spangler gunned down Detective Kristen Hearne and rookie Officer David Goodrich.

Goodrich survived, but Hearne died at the scene.

Spangler's attorney fought tooth and nail to ban our camera from the courtroom after we filed the paperwork to be inside the courtroom. The judge even had our crew set up inside.

But, in a last-minute move, Spangler's attorney said Channel 2 Action News' coverage would be unfair.

In an exclusive interview outside the Polk County Courthouse, Channel 2’s Chris Jose spoke with Matt Hearne, Kristen’s husband, who told Jose he would be at every hearing to face Spangler in person.

“I want him to look at me in the face. I really do,” Hearne said. “I want him to see what he’s done. And I want him to pay for what he’s done. (It was) my wife, and that was the mother of my child, that he did this to. A senseless act. It shouldn’t have happened.”

After a judge's ruling on Tuesday, Hearne will have to wait more than a month to see if Spangler and Samantha Roof will plead guilty to their charges.

“Does she deserve the death penalty as well?” Jose asked Hearne.

“I believe so,” Hearne said.

Spangler and Roof are charged with numerous crimes, including felony and malice murder.

The Polk County District Attorney said he’ll seek the death penalty.

“An eye for an eye -- they’ll get what’s coming to them,” Hearne said.

The district attorney and Samantha Roof's attorney were ready to move forward with Tuesday’s arraignment.

But that won't happen until the judge makes a decision in a hearing about our continuing coverage with a camera in the courtroom.

That hearing is scheduled for March 13.

