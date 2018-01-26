Atlanta's 'Spaghetti Junction' ranked as No.1 truck bottleneck in U.S.

For another consecutive year, Atlanta's "Spaghetti Junction," the intersection of Interstates 285 and 85 North, tops an annual list of traffic hot spots published by the American Transportation Research Institute.
A major overhaul that is supposed to help ease traffic, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The trucking industry group says "Spaghetti Junction" is the slowest interchange in the country.
The men and women who haul heavy loads through Atlanta say it's the “worst anywhere.”
Here are the Top 10 worst bottlenecks:
1. Atlanta: I-285 and I-85 North
2. Fort Lee, NJ: I-95 at SR 4;
3. Chicago: I-290 at I-90/I-94;
4. Atlanta: I-75 at I-285 North;
5. Los Angeles: SR 60 at SR 57;
6. Boston: I-95 at I-90;
7. Baltimore: I-695 at I-70;
8. Queens, NY: I-495;
9. Cincinnati: I-71 at I-75 and
10. Louisville, KY: I-65 at I-64/I-71
