Worker feared she'd be fired if she left after McDonald's robbery

ATLANTA - A McDonald’s employee says she feared she would be fired if she left early this weekend after the restaurant was held up at gunpoint.
The incident happened at the McDonald’s along Moreland Avenue SE shortly after 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
The worker, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2’s Carl Willis that her boss questioned her as to why the store was closed, and thought the boss would fire her if she left early that night.
