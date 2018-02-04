Woman fights off teen who attacked her outside apartment

ATLANTA - A woman says she was attacked as she was entering her apartment in southeast Atlanta.
After spending the day Thursday running errands, Nathalie Brandon-Robinson parked her car inside her apartment complex and started to unload.
"I had this big pot that had some stuff in it and the bags and my purse strapped up," she said.
Brandon-Robinson said she noticed a group of teens lingering in the parking lot but didn't think anything of it. She said she made her way up to her apartment and heard one of the teens say, "Hey madam."
She said she turned around and the teen grabbed her.
How she fought him off, plus the surveillance video of the suspect, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Home Depot destroys 1 million pounds of supplies in wake of hurricane
- HIV-positive man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy
- Nurse fired for violating attendance policy, staying home with the flu
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}