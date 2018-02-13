Store feet away from youth center part of major illegal gambling operation, police say

ATLANTA - A joint undercover operation has busted up an illegal gambling operating in the middle of The Bluff, police say. The store sits just feet away from a youth center.
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and officers with the Atlanta Police Department raided a corner store in the English Avenue neighborhood. Investigators said the store was one of three locations to get raided Tuesday.
Investigators told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the store was giving cash back for winnings from the store’s video gambling terminals. State law says winning tickets can only be redeemed for store merchandise, not alcohol, tobacco, firearms or cash.
Only Winne was with investigators as they raided the store on Tuesday.
