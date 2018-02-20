State to give back $5 billion to Georgia tax payers

ATLANTA - Gov. Nathan Deal announced Tuesday that one of the biggest tax overhauls in years could mean big savings for families.
If Georgia had done nothing after the federal tax overhaul, estimates show the state could collect nearly $5 billion in taxes over the next five years.
How much your family could see from the windfall
State leaders thought that was too much of a windfall, so they decided to give some back to taxpayers.
Deal was joined by other state lawmakers to announce his plans to introduce a plan to cut Georgia taxes after changes in the federal tax code inadvertently gave the state a huge tax windfall.
The Governor and other state leaders unveiled their plan to overhaul Georgia's tax code. The plan includes cuts in the income tax rates for individuals and corporations. More at 5. pic.twitter.com/BrJs9ghXui— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) February 20, 2018
