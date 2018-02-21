0 Religious leaders honor Rev. Billy Graham as a servant of God

ATLANTA - Religious leaders from across the world are honoring the Rev. Billy Graham upon learning of his death at age 99 on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Charles Stanley of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta told Channel 2’s Craig Lucie that Graham had a major impact on shaping his life and teachings.

Lucie met with Stanley at In Touch Ministries Wednesday afternoon where Stanley does radio and TV broadcasts on nearly 3,000 stations around the world.

Stanley said he used to watch, listen and study Graham and one time he followed him to the airport because he had a question about the Holy Spirit.

“Only God could have enabled a man to do what he’s done,” Stanley said.

As Stanley shared stories about Graham, Lucie said they kept bringing a smile to his face.

Stanley is a New York Times best-selling author who’s written more than 60 books and preaches to thousands every week, but he said one thing is clear about Graham:

“(He is the) greatest evangelist in American history. No one will ever match that.”

Stanley said he would listen to Graham on the radio as a teenager. He even followed him to the airport after going to one of his sermons.

“He was standing there ready to get on a plane and I told him who I was, a seminary student, and could I ask him a question about the Holy Spirit. He said sure,” Stanley told Lucie.

Stanley said he liked his answer and continued his career path, always learning from a man he called the best.

“How much did he inspire you?” Lucie asked Stanley.

“What inspired me was the authority of which he preached. He stuck to the word of God with no compromise,” Stanley said.

Lucie also asked him what our younger generation can learn from Graham’s teachings.

“What he preached is what he lived, and that should be a lesson for all of us,” Stanley said.

Stanley met with Graham on multiple occasions. They were friends and Stanley said Graham was a mentor to him, as well as thousands of others.

“What is he doing in Heaven right now?” Lucie asked Stanley.

“I don’t have an earthly idea except probably talking with Jesus. That’s what I’d like to think,” Stanley said.

Stanley told Lucie he loves photography and he sent Graham a photo of a rainbow. Graham told Stanley he would put it on display in his home. Stanley told Lucie he wasn’t sure if he would.

Stanley said someone saw the picture in Graham’s bedroom at his home in North Carolina mountains.

Stanley said if he invited by the family to Graham’s funeral, he will not miss it.

