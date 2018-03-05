0 Teen turns himself in after accidental shooting that killed 15-year-old

ATLANTA - Police have charged a teenager in the accidental shooting death of another teen over the weekend.

Atlanta police said Jeffrey Reeves, 17, accompanied by his mother, turned himself in Monday morning.

Police said he was playing with a pistol in a room full of people Sunday when the gun fired.

Jeffrey Reeves Atlanta Police Department

Carlos Davis, 15, was shot, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Reeves was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Police said Davis was visiting friends at a house on Mercury Street in northwest Atlanta when it happened.

“He was inside of a bedroom with three or four other males, and at some point, a gun in the bedroom discharged,” Atlanta police Lt. Carven Tyus said.

Investigators said several adults were inside the house and heard the gunshot.

“The gun was not inside of the home when we got there,” Tyus said.

Police said Reeves turned over the weapon to investigators when he turned himself in.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke to the father of one of the victim's friends about what happened.

Home where 15 year old shot and killed in NW Atlanta. Father of victim’s friend says group of friends was in bedroom when gun accidentally went off...and was an accident. Waiting for update from APD pic.twitter.com/gHO6KKd7YZ — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 5, 2018

“I feel the same about all of them. It’s just a bad situation for everybody, just a bad situation,” Kelvin Amour said.

Gehlbach also talked to the victim’s great uncle, who had just seen his nephew two hours prior to the shooting. He said he was a good kid, who will be greatly missed.

"For something like this to happen to him, it's just too much for the family. We're going to make it, but it's a struggle," Dwayne Westly said.

Family members said Davis played football at Mays High School.

