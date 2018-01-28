  • Police: 4-year-old dies after falling in bathtub

    ATLANTA - Police say that a 4-year-old has died after falling in a bathtub. 

    Officers responded Saturday to the 700 block of Garibaldi Street in southwest Atlanta.

    Police said the 4-year-old girl fell while in the bathtub and became unresponsive. 

    She was taken to Hughes Spalding in critical condition where she died from her injuries. 

