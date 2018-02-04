Officer hit by vehicle on Downtown Connector

ATLANTA - Police said a Georgia Tech police officer was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Atlanta.
The incident happened on I-75/I-85 Northbound.
Police said the officer is alert, conscious and breathing and has a leg injury.
We're gathering more details for updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}