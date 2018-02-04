  • Officer hit by vehicle on Downtown Connector

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police said a Georgia Tech police officer was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Atlanta. 

    The incident happened on I-75/I-85 Northbound. 

    Police said the officer is alert, conscious and breathing and has a leg injury. 

    We're gathering more details for updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

