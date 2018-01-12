Mother says 5-year-old son left on day care van for hours

0

ATLANTA - A mother says her 5-year-old son fell asleep on his day care van and no one noticed for hours.

Erica Brown said she depends on Elite Kindercare in southeast Atlanta to pick her son up from home at 6:30 a.m. and get him to school by 7:30 a.m.

Instead, she said he woke up alone in the van on Tuesday.

He did not get dropped off at Benteen Elementary School until just before 11 a.m.

“I for sure know he had to be on that van for about two to three hours,” Brown said.

People at the day care denied leaving the boy on the van.

Brown claims they told her that for some reason he fell asleep at the day care. She said that doesn’t add up because all the other children made it to school.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He knows the difference between the van and the day care. You left him on the van,” Brown said.

Channel 2’s Carl Willis tried to speak to someone at the day care face-to-face, but they closed the door on him.

Willis spoke to someone on the phone who again denied the claims. The day care claims it has video that supports its story.

“Let us see a video of him going into the school with the rest of the kids and him coming out,” Brown said.

The representative Willis spoke to on the phone first said she hadn’t heard of the complaint, but later admitted that she went to Brown’s house to address the issue.

That representative later claimed that Brown is after money.

“It’s just uncalled for and something had to be done,” Brown said.

She said she’s called the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning to file a complaint. She said the day care offered her two months of free service, but she declined.

Channel 2 Action News is working to obtain any video related to the incident.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.