More than a year of planning goes into security preps for National Championship

0

ATLANTA - Security preparations are in full swing ahead of the College Football National Championship game in Atlanta next week.

Atlanta police said Wednesday that President Donald Trump plans to attend the game between Georgia and Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

More than 30 local, federal and state agencies began working together more than a year ago to come up with security plans for the event.

Atlanta police said now that the president plans to come to the game, they are also working with secret service.

“Back in November we had a tabletop exercise. Our federal partners ran us through different scenarios for every event, for every possible situation we might see, just to test our reactions,” said Amy Patterson, the director of operations and logistics for the Atlanta Football Host Committee.

RELATED STORIES:

The agencies held hundreds of security planning meetings, came up with a 500-page plan that got an approval stamp months ago and visited Tampa earlier in the year to see how the city planned for the playoffs.

“We have met and put our plans together. We’ve rehearse those plans,” Patterson said.

The GBI is already securing checkpoints around Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Channel 2’s Nicole Carr spoke with delivery drivers about the extra precautions.

“(They’re) making sure I’m bringing the product that I am bringing in and I’m going where I say I’m going. They don’t want anybody coming in and going where they’re not supposed to go,” delivery driver Jonathan Campbell said.

There is a clear bag policy in place for every event associated with the playoffs. Clear bags will be available for fans at MARTA stations and hotels.

Atlanta police said more of its security plan will be released during a news conference Thursday evening.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.