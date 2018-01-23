Man injured when someone threw boulder off bridge on Beltline

ATLANTA - A man is recovering after someone threw a boulder off an overpass on the Beltline.
Tom Walsh told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi it happened on the Virginia Avenue overpass in December.
“All of a sudden, something crashed into my right shoulder,” Walsh said. “The pain was so searing, I fell off the bike.”
Walsh said the boulder nailed him on his arm, which left him black and blue for weeks.
